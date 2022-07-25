Taking action to help victims of domestic abuse in Sudbury

The Sudbury YWCA is taking part in a new initiative called the National Emergency Survivor Support (NESS) Fund.

It provides immediate financial support to people suffering gender-based violence.

The fund is designed to help women, trans, two-spirit or gender diverse people and their families to escape abusive situations and begin rebuilding their lives.

Officials at the YWCA in Sudbury said the one-time financial support of up to $2,000 is to help survivors of gender-based violence leave abusive living conditions, emergency shelters or precarious living situations.

"We know that the No. 1 of the number reasons people give for not being able to leave is a lack of finances," said Marlene Gorman, the executive director of YWCA Sudbury.

Gorman said the only shelter in the Sudbury district for women escaping violence has seen a sharp increase in demand since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

"We know that people are really struggling to find a safe affordable place, so the fund will help them with different needs," said Gorman.

"Sometimes people need help to get out, they need moving and storage support. They need support to cover maybe some rental arrears so that they can access other apartments or to cover that last month's rent."

Police in Sudbury said they have seen an increase in intimate partner/domestic violence calls in the last two years.

"Since the onset of the pandemic Greater Sudbury Police Service has seen a marked increase of 16 per cent of calls for service which involve intimate partner violence calls which are domestic violence calls," said Sgt. Hally Willmott.

Willmott said there are a number of resources and places people can turn to if they find themselves in a threatening situation.

"Go to our website (GSPS.CA), go to victim services within that page there is a number of resources that I urge people to go and check out," she said.

"If they are suffering in silence, please reach out to somebody, understand that there are services out there to help you and the Greater Sudbury Police Service is also there to help you."

Sudbury is one of 12 communities across the country that is part of the NESS Fund. The YWCA said it's actively fundraising to expand the initiative.