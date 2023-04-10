Taking cancer research to the next level in Windsor-Essex

Jeff Casey has learned a lot while helping run the Play for a Cure hockey event.

”We have incredible people here that can do incredible work and we just need to support it more,” he said.

That is why Casey is throwing his support behind cancer research for a third time by organizing Play for a Cure.

This year, he's bringing in the likes of Gary Roberts and Ruthven’s Meghan Agosta to help build on the over $600,000 raised during the first two events.

“With the ultimate goal of creating better outcomes for our cancer patients locally,” said Casey, who is a cancer survivor and is happy to lend his support towards research.

“You could argue that if I were to have the same diagnosis 20 years before I did I may not be alive. The proof in that is my wife's mom. She passed of the exact same cancer.”

Lisa Porter is the executive director of WE-SPARK Health Institute and is thankful for an event like Play for a Cure.

“Can't stress enough just how important and how exciting the work that the cancer collaborative fund is doing to elevate care here in Windsor-Essex,” said Porter, who feels collaborative research can be taken to the next level through this year’s event helping fund new clinical trials, bring new researchers to the area and train students.

“It can bring new drugs, new diagnostics to our region and to the cancer program to our patients that are able to use it here.”

So far, this year sponsors have helped raise over $330,000 leading into Thursday's kickoff.

The public can help by donating or attending the Play for a Cure All-Star Game Friday night.

“Team Delmore vs Team McSorley,” Casey announced. “We'll have two female pros on each team and then four or five NHL alumni on each team and then our top fundraisers play.”

He has trick shot specialist Zac Bell, who has a couple of million followers on social media, dropping in to put on a show during intermission.

“He was just at the NHL All-Star Game and I know my son is beside himself excited about seeing him on the ice and seeing all the Jedi hockey tricks he can do,” Casey said.

The All-Star game takes place at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle Friday starting at 7 p.m.