Taking flight: Travel industry reacts to new requirements, hopeful more will be lifted soon

Ottawa’s new travel requirements for people returning to Canada from international travel are still being clarified a day after they were announced.

As of Feb. 28, travellers get a choice when entering Canada: a molecular PCR test, or a rapid antigen test. It’s a small step by Ottawa to make it easier for travellers, since rapid tests are often cheaper and more accessible.

People can be randomly selected to get a PCR test upon arrival, but won’t have to isolate while waiting for their results. Children under 12 who are travelling with fully-vaccinated adults, won’t have to isolate either.

It’s a step, but the travel industry is still waiting for take-off.

“I would think most travel advisors would say that they want to eliminate any testing pre-arrival,” said travel advisor Judith Coates. “If travellers have to be fully vaccinated to come back into Canada, then there’s no reason to get a PCR or antigen test.”

She says the testing can be plagued with issues.

"There's a lot of room for error. We've seen a lot of false positives being given to travellers who are in destination. We've also seen people who've been approached by people who say they're from the health-care industry at a resort saying, ‘I’ll guarantee you'll have a negative result if you give me an extra $100,’” she said. “And also just price-gouging, there's a lot of that happening and that doesn't really help Canada as far as that type of thing coming into the country, why not just eliminate it completely?"

Coates has been circulating a petition, calling for the end of testing requirements for travellers. It has 13,000 signatures so far, and is open for more until March 10. It will then be presented in the House of Commons.

Health Canada clarified for CTV Atlantic that taking a rapid antigen test at home ‘is not sufficient to meet the pre-entry requirement – it must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and must be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service.’

That telehealth service can include a virtual video call says Coates.

“So the day before you come home, you would have to set up a call – like a Zoom call – with somebody from telehealth in Canada. They would observe you taking the test, and you would show them the results. They would record your negative result,” she said.

It’s one option. The test can also be administered by a lab or healthcare facility at a travellers’ destination. Health Canada says it’s the responsibility of travellers to research a location that can administer the test.

Coates says most resorts are now offering testing services, some free-of-charge.

The Fredericton Airport Authority is hoping the move will see an increase in people open to travel because Omicron has more people staying home.

“I would say that there are people who are choosing not to travel, and I would say from what I’m hearing, it’s largely because they’re concerned about being stuck in their destination,” said Kate O'Rourke, manager of public relations and marketing for the airport authority. “So they’re concerned that they’ll get to the United States or Europe or wherever and they’ll get a positive test and need to be there for an additional period of time.”

But she says their airline partners are optimistic about a better spring and summer for the travel industry.

“We’re certainly looking forward to hearing from the federal government on those next steps to open up over the next weeks and months,” she added.