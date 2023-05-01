Taking photos outdoors can help with depression, anxiety

This is Mental Health Week and the Canadian Mental Health Association in North Bay and District is holding workshops and events for people struggling with mental health.

To kick off the week-long campaign, the CMHA is highlighting photography and the benefits it provides for people with anxiety.

Shutterbug Arif Majeed said for him, photography is a mind-calming activity. He'll often find a sweeping landscape or picturesque moment and snap away.

"As long as you enjoy it,” Majeed said.

“Any hobbies that take you away from your surrounding."

Majeed shared his story through the lens, showing some of the photos he's taken of North Bay and surrounding area and how taking photos helped him with anxiety and depression.

"My father used to take pictures a lot and I took that from him,” he said.

“It helped me a lot with my own self-esteem."

“It takes us to a whole different world and escapes us from stresses. We need to focus on our inner selves,” added Robert St Jean, a CMHA client.

Majeed said photography is a relaxing activity for the soul that anyone can enjoy because it's so easy and accessible.

All you need is a good camera or phone to capture nature's beauty around you.

"We just have to go out there when we're not feeling very happy or under the weather,” he said.

“It motivates you and it's a calming effect."

As part of Mental Health Week, the CMHA is highlighting the pressing need for universal mental health care. Statistics show that more than one-third of Ontarians faced a mental health concern last year.

"One in five Canadians struggle with mental health and it's important to tell the story of the individual,” said Michael Fagg, Mental Health Week co-chair.

“A lot of people fall through the cracks because there's not enough funding for support or programs for support and so on."

About 45 per cent of people who struggle with mental health do not reach out for help because they find it too costly.