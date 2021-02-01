In the past, polar plunges have been a group effort, but due to COVID restrictions Special Olympics Ontario has now made it a chilly virtual affair.

They want participants to simply dive in by registering, getting sponsors and making a post on social media.

“There's lots of great of ideas, we've had people in the past who have done it with garden hoses in the backyard,” says Derek Spence who helps run the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in London. “Have some fun with it, post it on your social media and tag polar plunge.ca and the law enforcement torch run.”

Bill Mills has been the biggest fundraiser in London for the past three years.

“I'm going to be doing a giant snow angel on my back deck and get a bucket of water dumped on me.” says Mills.

With COVID, the organization has switched to virtual programs but they want to be ready when things return to normal.

“The socialization part is a big deal for the athletes.” adds Mills.

Last year more than 550 thousand dollars was raised across the province for the polar plunge and locally 40 thousand. They’re hoping to exceed that this time around.