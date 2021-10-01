Taking the 'walk' out of boardwalk in Goderich, Ont.

A Goderich man is charged following an early morning cruise along Lake Huron in Canada's Prettiest Town.

Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Huron County OPP got a call about someone seen driving their SUV on the new pedestrian boardwalk at the end of Cove Road.

Officers responded and were able to find the vehicle on Courthouse Square near Kingston Street.

After speaking with the driver, police felt the driver was possibly impaired by a drug and administered a field sobriety test, which police say the driver performed poorly.

The accused was transported to the London OPP Detachment for testing by a Drug Recognition Expert where it was deemed the driver was impaired by drug.

A 69-year-old man from Goderich has been charged with Operation While Impaired. He has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Nov.1.