Talbot Street Bridge strikes again

The Talbot Street Bridge in London has claimed another vehicle.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a truck travelling northbound on Talbot Street collided with the bridge, getting wedged underneath the entrance.

Talbot Street was closed northbound with southbound traffic flowing freely for a time, but the road was reopened shortly after the crash.

According to London police, the crash was sent to the reporting centre.

No charges have been laid at this time.