Talbot Street Bridge takes bite out of another truck

The Talbot Street Bridge claimed another victim Friday afternoon.

A cube van became lodged under the bridge and backed up traffic trying to turn onto Talbot from Oxford Street.

The delay was cleared up after a short period of time.

The humorous Talbot Street Bridge Twitter account tweeted it was about time, adding "What has no thumbs and had a great lunch hour? This bridge."

Help take a bite out of trucks. pic.twitter.com/IzGeIamkyR

Props to @handsomemike for snapping this pic of me while I was eating. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/thOmLikncj