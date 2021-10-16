Talented artists wanted: Telethon auditions underway
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Lyndsay Aelick
There are less than 50 days until the annual CTV’S Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon gets underway and those involved say talented artists are needed.
The first day of auditions saw a small amount of people so officials say there is lots of room for those still interested in performing in the show.
Auditions resume tomorrow at noon and run until 4pm at All Nations Church at 414 St.Raphael Street. The live broadcast will take place on Saturday December 4th.
This year will see the return of in person performances and a live audience all in compliance with COVID protocols. All of the money raised go towards purchasing Christmas gifts for families in need in the North.
