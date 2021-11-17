Talk about a 'Grand' reopening!

The Grand Theatre unveiled its $9.5 million renovations on Tuesday.

They include an overhauled light-filled and open concept lobby, a redesigned box office, and upgrades to the roof, stage set up and audio-visual system.

Grand Theatre Executive Director Deb Harvey said having people see the space has been a highlight.

"It seems like it's been forever. We did sort of have our limited opening on our opening festival in the fall but to do this official opening and have people here..it is the most exciting day since March 13, 2020 that's for sure."

The theatre had been shut down for 19 months because of the pandemic.

But live performances will start once again on Nov. 30 with the Christmas special 'Home for the Holidays.'

Cue the ������, #LdnOnt!



Tonight, the #GrandTheatre celebrated the completion of RENO2020 at the Grand Reopening event!



Hosted for an intimate audience, the event officially unveiled the Grand's $9.5 million renovation & celebrated the return of live theatre!



�� by: Avan Patel pic.twitter.com/NLfvPS4R2w