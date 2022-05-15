'Talk about an unsafe load!' Police charge Innisfil man

Police pulled over a pickup truck with its truck bed loaded with items in Innisfil on Friday.

"Talk about an unsafe load!" South Simcoe police posted to social media.

The officer stopped the vehicle on 20th Sideroad near the 9th Line.

The truck bed had a barbeque and patio chairs piled high with a "strap not closed or secured."

"Nothing holding the chairs in," police tweeted. "Only the one loose green strap for the entire load."

A 63-year-old Innisfil man was charged with having an unsecured load, which can carry a fine of $130.