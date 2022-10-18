Talk is Free Theatre offers a spooky evening of mystery
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A horror novel dissected into three parts will take the heartiest of theatre-goers on a surreal adventure.
Talk is Free Theatre is throwing all the scary bits of October into the wind during its three-part production of the Written in Blood trilogy.
The night includes a spooky dinner followed by a haunted evening walk along the bay – accompanied by several unusual characters.
The final act finishes with an art exhibition where participants sense an unexpected twist in the air.
All three parts are presented in sequence on each performance date beginning October 20 and running until October 30.
Tickets are $79 and are limited to 30 patrons per performance for all three parts.
Tickets are available online at Talk is Free Theatre.
