Talks begin between Unifor Local 444 and TRQSS

The Unifor Local 444 bargaining committee officially opened up bargaining with TRQSS Inc.

It is the first contract for 600 workers at the auto parts factory since the workers joined the union in January.

Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says some of the issues focus on the topics of money, pensions and benefits.

Cassidy says the last four years has not produced many significant gains for employees. However, he is hopeful for a mutually productive and agreeable negotiation process between the parties.

"The president of the company has been at unionized facilities before so he understands what a union is all about,” said Cassidy.

“Their success is our success. I mean, it's not 'us' versus 'them'. This is a collective and you know, we're not going to agree on all things but when it’s all said and done we're going to come out with a resolve that's the right resolve for everybody."

The Local 444 bargaining committee officially opened up bargaining with TRQSS.



Let’s Go!!!#believeinyourworth #uni444bargaining��#uni444TRQSS pic.twitter.com/EH1xrRh1mn

Cassidy adds they're looking for future investment with other automakers.

"You know we're always looking to make sure that the people, you know with Stellantis, the feeder plants that feed Stellantis, are our members and try to make sure we secure work for our members through the original equipment manufacturer," he says.

TRQSS is at 255 Patillo Road in Tecumseh. The company has been manufacturing seatbelts since 1986.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Gary Archibald