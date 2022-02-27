Talks between Acadia University, faculty resume
Talks between Acadia University and its striking faculty association have resumed with the help of a provincially appointed mediator.
About 350 member's of the school's faculty walked off the job Feb. 1 after negotiations between the university's administration and the Acadia University Faculty Association failed to reach a new collective agreement.
Classes at the school located in Wolfville, N.S., have been cancelled since the strike began.
The Nova Scotia government appointed mediator William Kaplan to help settle the labour dispute.
Acadia University spokeswoman Sherri Turner confirmed the two sides met Saturday and mediation continues.
She says there are no details to share and both sides have agreed not to talk with the media while the process is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2022.
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colourA grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
Timmins winter hiking event highlights outdoor survival, adventure and educationThe Wintergreen Fund for Conservation's first winter hiking day after a pandemic hiatus saw a healthy turnout of people looking to learn more about the Hersey Lake Conservation Area and the opportunities for adventure and education within it.
-
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youthProfessional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Police incident prompts investigation in west LethbridgeLethbridge police say the public needs to stay clear of an incident in the west end of that city on Sunday.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health ActFor the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in TorontoToronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
-
Habitat For Humanity expanding in Algoma DistrictSault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is taking its operations into communities throughout the Algoma District.