Talks between Acadia University, faculty resume

Talks between Acadia University and its striking faculty association have resumed with the help of a provincially appointed mediator.

About 350 member's of the school's faculty walked off the job Feb. 1 after negotiations between the university's administration and the Acadia University Faculty Association failed to reach a new collective agreement.

Classes at the school located in Wolfville, N.S., have been cancelled since the strike began.

The Nova Scotia government appointed mediator William Kaplan to help settle the labour dispute.

Acadia University spokeswoman Sherri Turner confirmed the two sides met Saturday and mediation continues.

She says there are no details to share and both sides have agreed not to talk with the media while the process is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2022.