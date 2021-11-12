Talks drag on into evening after CUPE workers rally at legislature

Caution tape was up as hundreds of striking CUPE workers surrounded the New Brunswick legislature Friday morning.

At one point, they even stopped a security vehicle from leaving.

Friday marked two weeks since 22,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Union in New Brunwick began their strike.

On Friday, they came from all over the province to be outside the legislature -- along with music -- and a barbeque. It was a little fun, but it's not keeping everyone's spirits up.

"We've been out in the cold, out in the rain," said school bus driver Steve Lyons. "We just want to get back to work; you know. It's been long enough."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and says the two sides were back in the same room for hours on Thursday trying to find an agreement.

While one wasn't reached, they did agree to meet again on Friday and met well into the evening.

"We're working on some language together in the agreement that I'm hopeful will get resolved later (Friday)," Higgs said.

So, there's no deal yet, but he did say the province is already planning on using some of its surplus to pay for the deal.

Specifically, the retroactive pay that will be owed to workers who've been without contracts for years.

The surplus is now under 90 million, down dramatically from $200 to $300 million.

"We're going into this with extremely low expectations because he's very inflexible," said CUPE NB president Steve Drost. "We're always optimistic, we would like to see this settled, but we're not banking on it."

Drost is less hopeful than Higgs that Friday's meeting will result in actual movement.

He says the negotiations are mainly focused on the two locals whose pensions are in question.

"We've been very, very adamant from the get-go; get these pensions out of this round of bargaining," Drost said. "Settle these contracts and get these people back to school."