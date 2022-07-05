Tall ship anchoring in the Sault later this month
The tall ship Nao Trinidad will anchor at the Roberta Bondar Park waterfront July 28-31.
"The 100-foot Nao Trinidad replica was the flagship of Magellan’s expedition that led to the first circumnavigation of the earth, confirming for the first time that the world was round," the city said in a news release Tuesday.
"Many take this as the greatest maritime achievement. The year 2022 marks the 500th anniversary of this adventure and it is being celebrated with an extensive exhibition on board the replica historic vessel."
Converted into a floating museum filled with exhibits to explore, the three-mast, six-sail tall ship can be viewed Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youth (5-12 years old), with family packages available (two adults and three children) for $35. Children under age five are free.
Tickets are available at the community services department located in the lobby level of the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre or at the Roberta Bondar Marina during regular hours.
For more information, contact the Roberta Bondar Transient Marina at 705-759-5430.
