Canada's chief public health officer says the recent COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Newfoundland shows that sudden and rapid spread of the virus can happen in places that have grown used to having few cases.

Theresa Tam said today the outbreak in the St. John's area has been largely limited to young people, offering a reminder that they, too, can spread the illness.

Tam says provincial health authorities have moved quickly to contain the outbreak by shutting down schools and implementing widespread testing, contract tracing and isolation protocols.

She is also noting that none of the new infections have resulted in hospitalizations.

Tam is warning, however, that the virus could easily spread to older and more vulnerable populations, especially if an infected young person is living with a family member who works in the long-term-care sector.

Newfoundland and Labrador chief medical officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday involving 74 people under the age of 20.

The new figures represented another single-day record for the province and followed the addition of 53 cases on Wednesday -- a record at the time.

Fitzgerald has said the virus has been circulating undetected in the province for some time and that people who had mild or no symptoms didn't get tested.

The outbreak has led to a partial lockdown of St. John's and the postponement of Saturday's provincial election for nearly half the province's ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.