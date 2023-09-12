Tamara Lich told supporters to 'hold the line' over Emergencies Act, court hears
Tamara Lich comments on Chris Barber’s arrest, briefly said something like he handled it like a pro which I did not catch here. But she is asked about being arrested and her response? “Hold the line.” #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/QQbeGtmoSo— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 17, 2022
Nearly two weeks later, Lich posted a video reflecting on the protest and speaking about how she expected to be arrested, though her message to supporters remained much the same.
"I think it's inevitable at this point, but I'll probably be going somewhere tomorrow where I'll be getting three square meals per day, and that's OK," Lich said through tears in a video livestreamed on the Facebook page on Feb. 16, 2022, two days after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
She had tears in her eyes as she watched it play in court on Tuesday.
"If you can come to Ottawa and stand with us, that would be fantastic. And if you can't, pray for us," Lich said in the video.
She signed off by saying: "I am not afraid, and we're going to hold the line. Thank you. I love you guys."
Other videos from the final days of the protest showed Lich repeating the phrase "hold the line." She also said it on Feb. 17, when asked what her message to supporters would be if she were to be arrested.
She was arrested later that day, on the eve of a police operation to clear protesters from the streets. During her arrest, a supporter called out to Lich to "hold the line," as she was led away in handcuffs. She repeated the words back before she was taken to a nearby police cruiser.
Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe took
the court through 212 pages worth of posts and videos from the "Freedom Convoy 2022" Facebook page, including updates that convoy organizers gave to supporters.
Defence lawyers are demanding more information about how the Crown plans to use them to prove their case before they can be considered by the judge.
In one video, Lich expressed support for blockades at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich.
"I wish we could take credit for the blockades, but we cannot," Lich said in a video posted to the group's Facebook page on Feb. 14.
"We are aware that Canadians nationwide are feeling inspired by the resolve of truckers in Ottawa."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.