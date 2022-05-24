Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend aiming to go ahead this weekend

The Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is aiming to go ahead as planned this weekend following last Saturday’s devastating storm.

In an email to participants, organizers say the are working with the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau to ensure the race weekend can proceed May 28 and 29.

“As it stands right now, there will be no course changes, and the races will start at their originally scheduled times. Should things change, we will share information as soon as possible,” Race Director Ian Fraser said.

Fraser encouraged participants to donate to charity to help the community recover from the storm, which killed at least 10 people across Ontario and Quebec and caused widespread damage and lengthy power outages.

“If every participant donated $20 to a participant or charity in the Desjardins Charity Challenge, together we could raise an additional $500,000 for our communities. $20 is all it takes,” Fraser said.

Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is Canada’s largest running and walking festival with six races, including the Ottawa Marathon. The annual event was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back in person this year.