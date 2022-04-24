Tamil community celebrates harvest festival in Kitchener
Waterloo Region's Tamil community gathered Saturday night to celebrate the Tamil new year, also known as the harvest festival, for the first time in two years.
The event was held at the Forest Heights Community Centre in Kitchener.
Hundreds of people turned out for the celebration, which included singing, dancing and traditional south Indian food.
Organizers told CTV News that the Tamil community has grown significantly in Waterloo Region.
The event was previously held at a small church with enough room for about 60 people, but this year they moved it to the community centre so they could accommodate 250.
"Fifty per cent of them are new faces, and fifty per cent are [people who] are connecting after two years," said Dennis Loyola, with the Tamil Cultural Association of Waterloo Region. "We are really excited about it."
The harvest festival began on April 14.
-
'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli policeFor the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener homeWaterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
-
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacyIt was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Canada's largest judo tournament hosted at West Edmonton MallThis weekend, hundreds of judo competitors descended on West Edmonton Mall to take part in Canada's largest tournament.
-
'I could hear it screaming': Sask. couple rescues orphaned baby foxThanks to Melody Mason and her partner’s quick thinking, an orphaned baby fox is now recovering at the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhoodResidents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.