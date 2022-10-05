Tammy Frick steps down as head of Cinéfest Sudbury

After 27 years as executive director, Tammy Frick is leaving Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival.

Frick is leaving to become the chief executive officer of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

She is also stepping down as the associate executive director of Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION).

"Cinéfest would like to extend its immeasurable gratitude to Tammy and wish her well on her new journey ahead," the festival said in a news release Wednesday.

"Tammy has been instrumental to the development of not only Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, but to the creation of the arts and culture sector in Sudbury and Northern Ontario,” Marett McCulloch, president of Cinéfest and CION’s boards of directors, is quoted as saying in the news release.

“We cannot thank Tammy enough for her vital and tireless work over the last quarter century, bringing audiences together, creating lasting communities and playing a significant role in the growth of our film and television production industries. We will truly miss Tammy and wish her nothing but the best in her exciting new role at the Academy.”

Beginning Oct. 24, Patrick O’Hearn will become interim executive director. O'Hearn has been managing director for 17 years and will also become associate interim executive director of CION, respectively.

“Patrick has been absolutely instrumental to the success of Cinéfest and CION," McCulloch said.

“We are thrilled to work with Patrick in his new role as interim executive director, to continue to grow both Cinéfest and CION as organizations that serve the north and contribute to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sudbury.”