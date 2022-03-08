Tampon Tuesday effort hopes to help homeless girls and women in need

Tampon Tuesday is a day dedicated to raising awareness and support for homeless women and girls in need of menstrual hygiene products.

Often overlooked, these essential items are the least donated throughout the year at women’s shelters, food banks and other charity organizations.

The reason? The public does not think to donate them. This ongoing problem was addressed Tuesday by United Way Windsor-Essex collecting drive-through donations from the public at their offices in Windsor.

Those items will be re-distributed to food banks, women’s shelters, the University of Windsor, St. Clair College and some local schools.

"Especially during this pandemic it's been hard for everyone and it's going to take a while to get out of that, or recover from that,” said Leilani Logronio of United Way, Windsor-Essex.

“So, yes — continue to donate, menstrual hygiene products and anything else that's needed."

In order to help the cause, fifteen local high school challenged each other to collect the most products for charities.

The public is encouraged to make donations throughout the year because of the ongoing need.