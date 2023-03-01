Tampon Tuesday raises awareness of period poverty

Businesses and organizations across northern Ontario are collecting menstrual products ahead of Tampon Tuesday.

The initiative was started 14 years ago by Bell Media employee Mandi Fields, who noticed there were no period products available on the shelves of a local food bank.

Fields says menstrual products are the most requested yet least donated item. She said she experienced period poverty as a teenager and it is something you never forget.

“When you live something like period poverty, you never forget it,” she said.

“You know, not being able to go to sleepovers, or I remember missing a field hockey tournament and I remember stealing tampons from my friend’s bathroom.”

Financial and physical donations are accepted, with the proceeds going to local food banks and organizations that can give the products to those who need them.

The national initiative is celebrated annually during International Women’s Week. Fields says she believes the ongoing high cost of living is what has contributed to the need for this campaign.

“Inflation, the increase in prices everywhere, that has also contributed to the growth of Tampon Tuesday, because everyone is really seeing the need,” Fields said.

“This is not a luxury item. It’s a monthly item used out of necessity.”

In 2017, the United Way of North Eastern Ontario partnered with Bell Media to support Tampon Tuesday.

Katherine Cockburn from the United Way estimates 36,000 items were collected last year, helping 1,600 individuals in the first month.

“For us, it really is about bringing awareness to period poverty and the issues,” Cockburn said.

“We know locally there is a huge demand for this.”

Cockburn told CTV News the organization has set a goal for 40,000 items this year and she is optimistic due to support from the community.

“Everyone has been so generous,” she said.

Cockburn said it’s about raising awareness and starting a conversation.

“It really sparks a conversation that isn’t happening regularly,” Fields said.

Until March 10, you can drop off items at a supporting business.

Tampon Tuesday events will be happening in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Timmins on March 7.

For more information on Tampon Tuesday events in your area, find Tampon Tuesday on social media.