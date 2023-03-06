Tampon Tuesday raises funds, donations and awareness

The seventh annual Tampon Tuesday drop-off event will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 7 — raising awareness about period poverty while collecting donations.

The United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County and the Windsor and District Labour Council will host the event at the Harbour House Waterfront Eatery (9550 Riverside Drive East).

Some people in the community struggle to purchase these products on a regular basis, causing them to miss work and school.

The current inflationary wave on consumer products includes hygiene items as well, only accentuating the economic challenges some are facing.

These hygiene products are the most requested, yet least donated items, at food banks and shelters.

Attendees can make a donation at a drive-thru from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Although the event is one day, there is the importance of raising awareness throughout the whole year and that need for people in our community to have access to menstrual hygiene products," said Leilani Logronio, manager of labour programs and services with United Way.

For more information about the campaign visit the United Way website.