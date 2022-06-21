Tampon Tuesdays collection begins
Hard times shouldn't stand between a woman and a tampon.
The community is encouraged to collect menstrual products and raise awareness about period poverty each June.
In turn, the items collected will be delivered to food banks, women's shelters and other organizations that support people in need.
The idea was formed when Mandi Fields, a London, Ont. resident, found empty period product shelves at the local food bank in 2009.
Fields began looking for a solution, and in 2017, the United Way and Centraides began collaborating with labour councils. Soon, a partnership with Bell Media formed a coalition from coast to coast to help assist women with the necessary sanitary products.
Four Shoppers Drug Mart locations in our region will collect menstrual hygiene products on Tues., June 21 and Tues., June 28:
- 122 Main Street in Penetanguishene
- 9186 Highway 93 RR #2, Midland
- 1145 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil
- 50 Main Street East, Beeton
All menstrual hygiene products are appreciated, including tampons, pads, teen products, poise pads and menstrual cups.
-
One dead in fatal collision near MorleyOne person died in a fatal collision Tuesday night near Morley.
-
Cataractes rally to clip Oil Kings 4-3 in Memorial CupForward Pierrick Dube of the Shawinigan Cataractes admitted that watching opening night action at the Memorial Cup instead of playing in it pumped up his team's anxiety levels.
-
Pure Country hosts Tampon Tuesday drop-off eventPure Country 91.7 is looking to help those experiencing period poverty through Tampon Tuesday drop-off days.
-
Truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of 401 near IngersollOPP responded to a tractor trailer fire that shut down a portion of the eastbound 401, just west of Ingersoll Tuesday evening
-
STARS unveils $13M helicopter as part of fleet modernizationThere is a new state-of-the-art lifeline in the skies above Alberta.
-
'Anger and frustration': Talks stall as health minister blindsides B.C. doctorsThe rocky relationship between the provincial government and B.C.’s physicians appears further damaged in the wake of a surprise offer to new doctors graduating medical school.
-
B.C. high school unveils art attempting to bridge truth and reconciliationA high school class in Metro Vancouver chose National Indigenous People’s Day to unveil a piece of art which students hope will continue to educate and inspire for years to come.
-
Kenney promotes Alberta energy to U.S. as time as leader winds downAfter visiting the U.S. capital twice earlier this year, this week Premier Jason Kenney is on the hill once again to encourage the American market to expand Alberta oil imports, with the trip raising questions among political pundits.
-
$10-a-day child care spots to double in B.C., but system still faces challengesAdvocates warn if the B.C. government doesn't address wages and benefits for professionals in the child-care sector, expansion of the province’s $10-a-day program could be stalled.