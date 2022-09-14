Tampon Tuesdays return to in-person gatherings
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Tampon Tuesdays are back with a mission to end period poverty.
Around 150 gathered at Waterloo Brewing Tuesday night for the first in-person gathering since pandemic restrictions lifted.
Admission to the networking event is a box of feminine hygiene products, which will then be donated.
"All across this country we have these wonderful, beautiful people showing up, making these great donations all in the name of assisting the end of period poverty," said Mandi Fields, a brand integration specialist.
Organizers say tampons and pads are often the most requested and least donated items at food banks.
