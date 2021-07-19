Tamra Keepness honoured at barbeque event 17 years after disappearance

Community members gathered for a barbeque event for the 17th year in a row to honour of Tamra Keepness, who has been missing since 2004.

Tamra, originally from the White Bear First Nation, was reported missing on July 6, 2004. Regina Police say she was last seen at home on the night of July 5. She was five years old.

Every year since 2004, the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) organize a gathering to remind the public that Tamra has not been forgotten.

Hundreds of community members attended a barbeque in Pepsi Park to mark the anniversary of Tamra Keepness' disappearance. (Andrew Benson/CTV News)

“This barbeque is an excellent example of community coming together, to pray together, to eat together. But also to discuss and keep that conversation going that we are still waiting for Tamra to come home,” Erica Beaudin, executive director of Regina Treaty Status Indian Services said.

Beaudin described hearing stories from Tamra’s siblings, who described a bright, outgoing and special girl who loved life.

Community members joined Tamra’s family to support them as their grief stretches through another year.

“When someone grieves, we grieve for them, when they are looking for someone, we are there looking with them. When they are there to honour their loved ones, we are there with them,” Elder May Desnomie said.

The case remains open with the Regina Police Service and a $50,000 reward is still in place for anyone who can help solve the case.

Glad to see so many residents at the annual Tamra Keepness BBQ in Pepsi Park today. Thanks to RTSIS and all the volunteers for bringing our community together. Lots of food left - we are serving until 3! #YQR pic.twitter.com/cKTXpzDj8u

“We are still looking at every tip we can get, every piece of information that can potentially bring Tamra home,” Chief Evan Bray of the Regina police said. You can’t ever think it’s not valuable and it’s not worthwhile. It can be that one little piece of information that makes all the difference.”

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.