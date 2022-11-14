Tan'si: Lethbridge encourages residents to use Métis greeting

The City of Lethbridge is celebrating Métis week by teaching residents a new way to say "hello."

"Tan'si" is a Métis greeting in the Michif language, and Mayor Blaine Hyggen hopes it can be worked into the community's vocabulary to help promote Métis culture within the city.

"We’re so fortunate to have a diverse makeup of many different cultures within our city," Hyggen said.

He says using "Tan'si" as a greeting is a great way to celebrate the city's Métis residents.

"The Michif language is integral to our identity as Métis peoples," said Lethbridge Local Métis president Adam Browning.

"On behalf of the over 2,200 Métis peoples who live in Lethbridge, we appreciate the City of Lethbridge council taking steps to celebrate and include our language and culture. Marsii."

As part of the partnership between Lethbridge and the Métis Local, buttons, stickers and postcards featuring the word "Tan’si" are now available from the Métis Local office, as well as information about the Michif language.

For a full list Métis Week events in Lethbriodge and the surrounding area you can visit the Lethbridge & Area Métis Community Facebook page.

FLAG RAISING CEREMONY HELD AT CITY HALL

In addition to encouraging citizens to say "Tan'si," the City of Lethbridge also held a flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall on Monday to celebrate Métis Week.

Dozens of members of Lethbridge’s Métis community came out for the event.

"It's great to be able to come to city hall and raise our Métis flag here with the infinity symbol on it," said Alice Bissonette, a Métis Elder who spoke at the event.

The Métis flag is the oldest Indigenous flag in Canada, pre-dating the Canadian flag by at least 150 years.

To many, Métis Week is an opportunity to remember and celebrate those people who risked everything to fight for the Métis people.

"We use the week and the surrounding days to celebrate the sacrifices of our Métis leader, Louis Riel, as well as other Métis as an aspiring nation and the sacrifices that have been made," said Browning.

MÉTIS CONSTITUTION CONTROVERSY

Monday's ceremony comes as 50,000 members of Métis communities are invited to vote on a new Métis Constitution.

Voting started on Nov. 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

However, at least 14 Métis nations, settlements and community associations are now accusing the "Métis Nation of Alberta" of a power and asset grab regarding the ratification vote.

"Métis, unequivocally, want to aspire towards a constitution, we want to aspire towards a nation," said Browning following Monday's flag raising ceremony.

"My community and our elected council have been clear that this process for the constitution that the Métis Nation of Alberta leadership has carried out is not reflective of who we are."

Browning says there was next to no consultation with Métis community members, and she believes the process should start over to increase transparency.

"Everyone wants a constitution," said Bisonette.

"Canada wanted one, well we want one… so it's very important. If you want a constitution for the Métis, to get out and vote."