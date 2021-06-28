'Tangible movement': Enoch Cree Nation one step closer to acquiring land within Edmonton

A City of Edmonton committee approved new framework, on Monday, meant to guide city administration and eligible First Nations in the development of an urban reserve within city limits.

An urban reserve is First Nations' land that is created and developed within or adjacent to an urban area like Edmonton.

"The city is showing that it is serious about honouring the treaty spirit," Mayor Don Iveson said before voting in favour of bringing the strategy before council.

"This country stands for bringing everyone along," he said. "We need to deliver on that much better than we have for the last 154 years, and this is tangible, tangible movement in that direction."

Talk of an urban reserve in Edmonton by Enoch Cree Nation started in January.

Because many First Nations are located in rural areas, economic and self-sufficiency challenges can arise. A First Nation can pursue the creation of an urban reserve to improve access to resources for its people.

The process of creating an urban reserve is done through the federal Addition-to-Reserve/Reserve Creation Policy.

Both the federal government and the Government of Alberta served as advisors in developing the strategy.

“This strategy is a historic first step to fulfilling our mandate of furthering First Nation self-determination and reconciliation," Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller stated in a news release.

"I reaffirm Canada’s commitment to promote and support urban reserve creation and I look forward to working with the First Nations in Alberta and the City of Edmonton on urban reserve creation opportunities. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my congratulations to the City of Edmonton, for adopting the Urban Reserve Strategy,” added Miller.

Grand Chief Okimaw Vernon Watchmaker with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations said in the news release that although urban reserves are mainly developed through federal jurisdiction, the new strategy developed by the city should help ensure all parties work together.

"The Urban Reserve policy provides a good basis for successful communication and consultations between the city and a First Nation," said Watchmaker. "I thank the mayor and council for all their work and efforts to ensure that reconciliation is actioned and that the relationships between the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations is on the path for a healthy long-term relationship.”

The new strategy emphasizes the importance of relationships and promotes communication and engagement between the city and First Nation.

Enoch First Nation hopes to purchase land next to Anthony Henday Drive near Whitemud Drive where a gravesite sits. Enoch's first chief and other ancestors are said to be buried there.

There are already more than 120 urban reserves across Canada.

The first was established in 1988 by Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in Saskatoon.

The motion to bring the Urban Reserve Strategy in front of city council for consideration passed with a unanimous vote.