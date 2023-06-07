Tangle Creek in Thornton hosts Ontario's top amateur golfers

Golf season is in full swing as some of the province's top golfers have taken over Simcoe County, several from here in our region.

Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club in Thornton is hosting the Men's and Senior Men's Match Play Championships for Golf Ontario.

"It's the best male amateur golfers playing in the province," said Rob Watson, Golf Ontario's manager of competitions.

"Tangle Creek has been such a great partner of ours. They've hosted several Ontario and national championships. They're so supportive in hosting championships like this."

It's also an excellent opportunity for the club to host such an event.

"The club is honoured. It's a prestigious event here in the province, and it's great to see the golf course utilized for what it was meant to be," said Richard Edmonds, Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club general manager.

While Tangle Creek is gaining respect from the many NCAA athletes and elite golfers in attendance, members know you don't need to have professional dreams to access the public course.

"Anybody can come out here; it's not private. You can pay and get on here. Mike McDivot, the super, does an incredible job of keeping it in good shape, and I think it's a nice central location," said Taylor Beckstead, club member and competitor.

With 96 golfers and their families there for the four-day event, local businesses are seeing a nice boost.

"With the golfers coming from across the province, I think there's a nice injection to the local economy regarding hotel stays, food and beverage purchases, and just showcasing what Simcoe County has to offer here," Edmonds said.

While local golfers feel like they have an advantage on a familiar course, they're just happy to have the rare chance for their families to watch them compete.

"My mom and dad have been out here, and having them out is fun. They've followed me all the way up and helped me along the way, so it's nice," Beckstead said.

With the tournament set to wrap up on Friday, Barrie's Beckstead was eliminated on a playoff hole in the round of 16 Wednesday afternoon. At the same time, local Brad Greenside advanced to the quarterfinals set for Thursday.

A month from now, the 101st version of the Junior Boy's Championship, won by professionals like Mike Weir, will come to The Club at Bond Head in Beeton.