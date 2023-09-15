Tanker comes loose from truck on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

There are no reports of injuries after a tanker separated from a transport truck along Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario and ended up in a field.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call for a tanker driving into a field along Hwy. 401 at Blue Church Road in Augusta Township at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.

"Always conduct a pre-trip inspection, and periodically when transporting goods and always note found defects," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Believed to be mechanical failure."

Luckily no injuries following this tanker coming loose near 7am on #Hwy401 / Blue Church in #AugustaTwp.

Believed to be mechanical failure.

