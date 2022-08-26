Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97

Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.

The crash happened Thursday evening on the Sikanni River Bridge, located on Highway 97 approximately 200 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

The cause of the collision hasn't been confirmed, but investigators believe the tanker truck crashed into a barrier on the bridge and erupted in flames.

Firefighters from Fort St. John and Fort Nelson arrived to find the tanker "completely engulfed and emitting a large plume of toxic smoke," Fort St. John RCMP said in a news release.

"It is believed that the driver of the truck perished in the collision, but a definitive search of the scene has not been possible due to the hazards," the detachment added.

The flames also spread to brush along the highway, prompting a call to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The collision forced crews to shut down Highway 97 in both directions, and it remained closed Friday afternoon with no estimated reopening time. Authorities said an engineer will have to assess the Sikani River Bridge for possible structural issues before it can be used again.

"Travellers passing through the area are being advised to plan alternative routes, and remain in contact with those who may be anticipating their arrival, as many will be delayed due to this collision," Fort St. John RCMP said. "This area is remote with little to no cell service, and it may be difficult to get information advising of their delays."