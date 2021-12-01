Tanker truck rollover shuts down Highway 402

A large gas spill that resulted from a tanker rollover on Highway 402 just west of Colonel Talbot Road, is expected to keep the highway closed for quite awhile.

The rollover has shut down all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area on Wednesday afternoon and OPP say the closure could last 15 to 18 hours for the investigation and cleanup.

The London Fire Department tweeted that they are working with police, paramedics and the Ministry of Transportation as they deal with the hazmat incident.

Fire officials have confirmed fuel has leaked from the tanker, but say the leaks have been plugged and crews are working to contain the spill.

OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk tells CTV News London the truck carried approximately 40,000 litres of gas, with some spilling from the tanker.

The driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

- With files from CTV News London's Jennifer Basa

Incident update: An unknown amount of fuel leaked from the tanker. Fire crews have plugged the leaks. Ross Towing spills team are on scene to assist. Working with @ONtransport @ONenvironment @OPP_WR #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ykE50u1dGm

Emergency crews on scene of a Hazmat incident involving a tanker truck rollover on the 402 west of Colonial Talbot Rd. Unknown injuries. Working with @OPP_WR @MLPS911 @ONtransport More to follow. Avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/3g2cJ7D2EQ

#MiddlesexOPP on scene of transport truck rollover on #Hwy402 WB @MiddlesexCentre . Hwy402 is CLOSED at Col. Talbot Road. All westbound traffic is being re-routed. Please avoid the area if possible. #Patience U/k how long it will be closed for. ^jh pic.twitter.com/8EJAo7UYr0