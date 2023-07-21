Tap water in Capreol unsafe after water main break

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is alerting residents in Capreol the community’s drinking water is unsafe to drink because of a water main break.

“A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking,” the health unit said in a news release Friday.

Tap water is also currently unsafe for making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth.

“Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking,” the release said.

“For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).”

Greater Sudbury will have the Water Buggy available and residents can bring and fill their own containers.

“When the City of Greater Sudbury has re-established the water supply, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts,” the health unit said.

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s health protection division, said in the release.

“Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

For more information, please call the health unit at 705-522-9200, ext. 398, toll-free, 1-866-522.9200 or online.