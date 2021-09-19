Tara, Ont. man reported missing found

South Bruce OPP were looking to verify the well-being of a 26-year-old resident who was reported missing Saturday.

Liam Maggs, 26, of Tara was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 15 before he was located by police.

Police say Maggs is very comfortable and very knowledgeable outdoors, and officers found and spoke with him on Sunday afternoon.

The South Bruce OPP thanked the media and the public for their assistance with this investigation.