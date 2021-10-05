Tara resident killed in motorcycle crash in Chatsworth
Provincial police have released the identity of a man who was killed as a result of a motorcycle crash in Chatsworth on Oct. 1.
It was around 9:30 p.m. when police received a call about a single vehicle collision on Gordon Street South in Chatsworth.
When first responders arrived on scene they found a crashed motorcycle and a lone rider.
The rider was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deacesed.
Police have identified the rider as 25-year-old Jason Schillaci of Tara.
The investigation is ongoing and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) is assisting.
