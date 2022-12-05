Taradale house gutted by fast-moving flames in Monday fire

The Calgary Fire Department says a home in Taradale suffered "extensive" damage from a fast-moving fire on Monday.

The blaze started in the attached garage of a house in the 200 block of Tarawood Place N.E. at around 10:45 a.m.

The fire department says when crews arrived, flames had already spread into the home.

Two adults and their son were able to get out of the house safely before crews arrived. They were assessed on scene by EMS over concerns of smoke inhalation, but didn't require transportation to hospital.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Members of the public who have photos or video of the blaze are asked to send them to the fire department piofire@calgary.ca.