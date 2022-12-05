Taradale house gutted by fast-moving flames in Monday fire
The Calgary Fire Department says a home in Taradale suffered "extensive" damage from a fast-moving fire on Monday.
The blaze started in the attached garage of a house in the 200 block of Tarawood Place N.E. at around 10:45 a.m.
The fire department says when crews arrived, flames had already spread into the home.
Two adults and their son were able to get out of the house safely before crews arrived. They were assessed on scene by EMS over concerns of smoke inhalation, but didn't require transportation to hospital.
No injuries were reported.
It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Members of the public who have photos or video of the blaze are asked to send them to the fire department piofire@calgary.ca.
-
Casino Rama takes it back to the 90s with performance lineupCasino Rama is going back in time with performances by some of the biggest hits from the 90s.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.