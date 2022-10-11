Taradale shooting sends 18-year-old man to hospital

An 18-year-old man was sent to hospital Monday night in serious but stable condition after being shot in the leg.

Police were called to the 100 block of Taravista Drive N.E. for reports of a man in medical distress at around 9 p.m.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital. Police say his injuries were non-life-threatening condition.

Police tell CTV News that the victim has not cooperated with investigators, making it difficult for them to track down suspects. There are witness reports of someone fleeing the scene.

Calgary police say there is no indication that this latest incident is tied to the targeted shooting on Friday in Langdon that left a notable Calgary gangster dead, however, they are working with RCMP to explore any potential connection.

Police have confirmed that the victim in Friday's attack in Langdon, a hamlet just east of Calgary, was one of the leaders of the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) gang, 39-year-old Trong Minh Nguyen.

The identity of the 18-year-old victim in the Taradale shooting has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with CCTV footage of the incident or who witnessed it to call them at 403-266-1234 or to report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.