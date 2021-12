Tarasenko leads St. Louis Blues past Edmonton Oilers in first game since layoff

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis' first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton in its first game since a 5-3 win at Seattle on Dec. 18.

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in his second start since being activated off the COVID-19 list.

Mike Smith stopped 29 shots for the Oilers.

Tarasenko gave the Blues a 3-2 lead on his 13th goal of the season when he skated to the edge of the crease and pushed the puck past Smith with 4:14 remaining in the second period. Tarasenko has scored in four straight games, compiling five goals and four assists during that span.

Saad added his 12th of the season 16 seconds into the third on a power play to make it 4-2.

Thomas scored his third goal after a give-and-go with Tarasenko 4:03 into the first period.

Kyrou scored his 10th nearly three minutes later.

Draisaitl cut St. Louis' lead to 2-1 when he got his 24th of the season just 32 seconds later.

Bouchard scored his sixth on a shot from outside the faceoff circle that snuck past Binnington to tie it 2-all with 8:11 remaining in the second.