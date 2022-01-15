Target of Coquitlam shooting expected to recover, 2 bystanders also injured, police say

A shooting that sent its target to hospital with serious injuries in Coquitlam Friday night also caused minor injuries to two bystanders, according to RCMP.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of Austin Avenue, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

The area is outside the John B pub, where much of the parking lot was taped off Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"The victim, known to police, had surgery and is in stable condition," RCMP said in their release.

Police said he's expected to make "a full recovery."

"Two innocent bystanders were taken to hospital for minor injuries which are believed to have been caused by the debris from the shooting," police added.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. They did not say whether it was connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but noted that they would be working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.'s anti-gang police task force, on their investigation.

"The Coquitlam RCMP Major Crime Unit is looking for any eyewitnesses and anyone that may have commercial or residential video footage or dash cam footage," police said.

Anyone who has such information or video should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the major crime section, police said.