Targeted shooting in Abbotsford 2 days after fatal stabbing

A man is recovering from serious injuries after a shooting Monday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police in the city said he was shot during a fight at an apartment building on George Ferguson Way, southeast of Ware Street.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m., and arrived to find an injured man at the building.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds – wounds which police described as "serious."

Few further details were provided in a news release later in the morning. The Abbotsford Police Department said its investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but that it seems the shooting was targeted.

They did not provide a possible motive, nor did they say anything about a suspect or suspects.

Officers are looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video captured in the area Monday morning.

The shooting was reported just two days after another violent incident in the city. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Clearbrook Road, and found an injured 41-year-old man at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.