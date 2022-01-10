Targeted shooting in Abbotsford 2 days after fatal stabbing
A man is recovering from serious injuries after a shooting Monday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police in the city said he was shot during a fight at an apartment building on George Ferguson Way, southeast of Ware Street.
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m., and arrived to find an injured man at the building.
The 44-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds – wounds which police described as "serious."
Few further details were provided in a news release later in the morning. The Abbotsford Police Department said its investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but that it seems the shooting was targeted.
They did not provide a possible motive, nor did they say anything about a suspect or suspects.
Officers are looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video captured in the area Monday morning.
The shooting was reported just two days after another violent incident in the city. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Clearbrook Road, and found an injured 41-year-old man at the scene.
He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.
-
New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditionsManitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.
-
City hall looks to tighten rules for election signs before 2022 campaign seasonCouncillors want to ensure new restrictions on the size and placement of election signs won’t also restrict democracy.