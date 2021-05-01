'Targeted shooting' in parking lot at shopping centre in North Delta

Police say they are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot at a shopping centre in North Delta near the Surrey border Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Scottsdale Centre near the intersection of Scott Road and 72 Avenue, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot, police said, adding that they "are not in a position to confirm the identity of the victim or comment on his medical condition."

“Right now, the initial evidence is indicating that this was a targeted shooting,” said Insp. Guy Leeson, DPD's head of investigative services, in the release.

“Officers have been interviewing witnesses in the area, and we are also in possession of video that appears to have been filmed immediately after the incident,” Leeson said. “However, anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police and was a witness (or) has dash cam or CCTV video, is asked to please call 604-946-4411.”

Leeson also acknowledged the "very public" nature of the shooting, saying police are "very much aware" of the risk to innocent bystanders.

"Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident," he said.

Sujay Nazareth was inside the Walmart at Scottsdale Centre when he began hearing from staff and other customers that shots had been fired in the parking lot. He told CTV News he was initially skeptical, thinking there are lots of noises that can sound like gunshots.

Soon, though, he heard an announcement over the loudspeaker at Walmart, saying that the store was being locked down and asking people to remain calm.

Nazareth said customers in the store were initially not allowed to leave, as they watched police gather in the parking lot and put up yellow tape around the scene.

Eventually, people were allowed to leave through the shopping mall, but not through the direct exit to the parking lot, Nazareth said.

He said he lives nearby, but drove to the store Saturday afternoon. He left his car in the parking lot and walked home because it was unclear when people might be allowed to leave the Walmart and go back to their vehicles.