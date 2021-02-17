Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 145A Street and 82A Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

“Once on scene, officers located a male in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. The male has been transported to a regional trauma hospital where he is being treated for his injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Joe Johal, of Surrey RCMP in a release.

Video from the scene showed a young man being treated by paramedics one block over on 146 Street.

The man appeared to be conscious and standing on his own.

He was loaded into an ambulance not long after.

Officers from the RCMP Gang Enforcement Unit and dog team were called to the scene.

“The investigation is still in its early stages. Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with several witnesses to obtain further information,” wrote Johal.

RCMP closed down 145A Street for several hours, laying about 20 evidence markers on the roadway and in the driveway of a home.

Investigators collected multiple shell casings from the ground and submitted them into evidence.

The street was reopened early Wednesday morning, but one house remained behind police tape.

“At this time this incident does not appear to be a random act, but rather targeted at this male,” said Johal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.