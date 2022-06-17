'Targeted' shooting in Sylvan Lake sends man to hospital
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are looking for two men after a shooting in Sylvan Lake on Thursday.
Mounties were called to Lakeshore Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.
They have released descriptions of the two men believed to be involved.
The first is described as 6’ tall, with dark skin, slim build, dreadlocks, and wearing all black clothing.
The second man is described as 6’ tall, with dark skin, a beard, short hair, and wearing grey clothing.
Police are describing shooting as a targeted attack.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have video is asked to call Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
