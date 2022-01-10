'Targeted stabbing': Homicide team trying to figure out what victim was doing, and with whom

Police are trying to gather information on the victim of a stabbing over the weekend in Abbotsford.

First responders found the victim in the area of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads early Saturday morning. They'd been called in at around 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, and arrived to find a seriously injured man in his 40s.

The man was taken to hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

He has since been identified as Ryan Lajeunesse, who lived in Abbotsford. Officers said in a news release Monday that the 41-year-old was known to police, but did not provide details on his previous interactions with the authorities.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, called in to work the case with the Abbotsford Police Department, said it believes it was "a targeted stabbing and not random."

Sgt. David Lee said in the news release that IHIT is now working to figure out what Lajeunesse was doing at the time of the stabbing, and who he was with when it happened.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who might know what Lajeunesse was doing ahead of his death.

They're also looking for dash-cam video captured in the area between midnight and 3 a.m.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact IHIT.