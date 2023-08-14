Taser deployed at TTC station after reports of woman with scissors: police

Toronto police say one person is in custody after officers responded to reports of a woman with scissors on a platform at Christie Station.

Police said a call came in about the incident at the west-end Line2 (Bloor-Danforth) TTC station at around 1:38 p.m.

Officers responded, deploying a Taser, and the woman was taken into custody.

A stretch of Line 2 was shut down because of the incident. Service has since resumed, but trains continue to bypass Christie Station.

No other injuries have been reported.

