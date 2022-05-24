Taser used on woman accused of speeding, assaulting an officer in Innisfil
Police say officers had to use a taser on a woman accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe Police, officers clocked an SUV travelling 126km/h along Yonge Street in Churchill on Sunday morning.
They say the area is a 60km/h zone, so police conducted a traffic stop.
"The driver refused to identify herself and assaulted an officer as she was being arrested," South Simcoe Police stated in a release.
Police say the taser was used to "safely take the driver into custody."
They say no one was injured.
The 24-year-old Thornhill woman faces multiple charges, including assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, speeding, stunt driving, and failing to surrender her licence.
Additionally, her licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
She was released from police custody with a future court date to answer to the charges.
