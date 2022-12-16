Task force aims to slow speeders in the Sault
Members of Sault city council will play a larger role in efforts to decrease speeding in the city.
Monday's council meeting led to the formation of a speeding task force.
School zones, as well as areas with heavy traffic, like the downtown, and roads near community centres (GFL Memorial Gardens, John Rhodes Community Centre) will be looked at closely.
The task force includes two councillors, representatives from the Sault Police Service and city staff.
Ward 4 Coun. Marchy Bruni is joined by Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth.
Bruni said there would be appetite around council to spend money on measures to reduce speeding. For example, signs letting drivers know the fines and penalties for speeding may get people to slow down.
“I think a lot of it has to do with public education, but there’s other things that we’re going to be hopefully looking at besides just sign,” Bruni said.
“Maybe the width of the roads might be looked at.”
The task force expects to have recommendations for council to on by the end of next year.
