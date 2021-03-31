Task force on policing and racism in Edmonton releases findings

Edmonton city council has been advised to redirect millions in police funding to community programs and make the public complaints process more transparent.

A task force -- assembled as the result of a public hearing that heard 142 Edmontonians share their perspectives on racism and policing in the city -- released its findings in a 59-page report Wednesday.

In the report, the Community Safety and Well-Being Task Force makes 14 recommendations to help make Edmonton safer and improve public trust in Edmonton Police Service.

Among the recommendations in the report, the task force says recruitment and training programs should be enhanced to encourage diverse, anti-racist, inclusive organizational structures.

More transparency and independence to the public complaints process was also included in among the 14 recommendations.

The task force is also asking for a freeze on increases in funding for the Edmonton Police Service over the next five years.

The task force suggests the estimated $260 million that freeze would save, be funneled back into community social programs.

The report says in part: “Out-of-date beliefs take root in organizations and systems, influencing the way things are done. This gets baked in.”

The task force will present its findings to city council on April 6.

