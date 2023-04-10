Taste of Ramadan bridges cultures and offers food to those in need

Members of Al Rashid Mosque handed out clothing and free food to vulnerable Edmontonians Monday evening as part of Ramadan.

The annual event is hosted during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to help build understanding with non-Muslims while providing gifts of charity to those in need.

This year, the event was hosted at Boyle Street Plaza and offered help to dozens of people.

"Ramadan is all about spreading kindness and sharing a sense of community with others," explained Maryam Lary, the mosque's communications coordinator.

"So it's very important for us to communicate that and connect with people," Lary added. "We like and try to give back."